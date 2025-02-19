Currencies / CRDL
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CRDL: Cardiol Therapeutics Inc - Class A
1.08 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CRDL exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.06 and at a high of 1.09.
Follow Cardiol Therapeutics Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CRDL News
- Cardiol Therapeutics stock holds Buy rating at H.C. Wainwright after trial update
- Cardiol Therapeutics announces database lock for myocarditis trial
- This Visa Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Monday - Aspen Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:AHL), Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL)
- H.C. Wainwright initiates Cardiol Therapeutics stock with buy rating
- Cardiol Therapeutics Reports Results of 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
- Cowen maintains buy on Compass Pathways, target $23
- Cardiol Therapeutics to Webcast Virtual Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on May 28th at 4:30 p.m. EDT
- Cardiol Therapeutics: Bargain Stock Price With Share Price Appreciation Catalysts (NASDAQ:CRDL)
Daily Range
1.06 1.09
Year Range
0.77 2.15
- Previous Close
- 1.08
- Open
- 1.08
- Bid
- 1.08
- Ask
- 1.38
- Low
- 1.06
- High
- 1.09
- Volume
- 202
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- -0.92%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.50%
- Year Change
- -46.27%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%