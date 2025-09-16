Currencies / COSO
COSO
23.2950 USD 0.0400 (0.17%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
COSO exchange rate has changed by -0.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.1400 and at a high of 23.2950.
Follow dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
23.1400 23.2950
Year Range
19.2400 24.2500
- Previous Close
- 23.3350
- Open
- 23.1990
- Bid
- 23.2950
- Ask
- 23.2980
- Low
- 23.1400
- High
- 23.2950
- Volume
- 17
- Daily Change
- -0.17%
- Month Change
- 8.35%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.15%
- Year Change
- 7.15%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%