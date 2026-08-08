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COPY: Tweedy, Browne Insider + Value ETF
COPY exchange rate has changed by 0.38% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 15.76 and at a high of 15.83.
Follow Tweedy, Browne Insider + Value ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Trading Applications for COPY
Frequently Asked Questions
What is COPY stock price today?
Tweedy, Browne Insider + Value ETF stock is priced at 15.81 today. It trades within 15.76 - 15.83, yesterday's close was 15.75, and trading volume reached 193. The live price chart of COPY shows these updates.
Does Tweedy, Browne Insider + Value ETF stock pay dividends?
Tweedy, Browne Insider + Value ETF is currently valued at 15.81. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.56% and USD. View the chart live to track COPY movements.
How to buy COPY stock?
You can buy Tweedy, Browne Insider + Value ETF shares at the current price of 15.81. Orders are usually placed near 15.81 or 16.11, while 193 and 0.19% show market activity. Follow COPY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into COPY stock?
Investing in Tweedy, Browne Insider + Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 13.08 - 16.02 and current price 15.81. Many compare -0.88% and 10.87% before placing orders at 15.81 or 16.11. Explore the COPY price chart live with daily changes.
What are Tweedy, Browne Insider + Value ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Tweedy, Browne Insider + Value ETF in the past year was 16.02. Within 13.08 - 16.02, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 15.75 helps spot resistance levels. Track Tweedy, Browne Insider + Value ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Tweedy, Browne Insider + Value ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Tweedy, Browne Insider + Value ETF (COPY) over the year was 13.08. Comparing it with the current 15.81 and 13.08 - 16.02 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch COPY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did COPY stock split?
Tweedy, Browne Insider + Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 15.75, and 10.56% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 15.75
- Open
- 15.78
- Bid
- 15.81
- Ask
- 16.11
- Low
- 15.76
- High
- 15.83
- Volume
- 193
- Daily Change
- 0.38%
- Month Change
- -0.88%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.87%
- Year Change
- 10.56%