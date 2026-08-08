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COPY: Tweedy, Browne Insider + Value ETF

15.81 USD 0.06 (0.38%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

COPY exchange rate has changed by 0.38% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 15.76 and at a high of 15.83.

Follow Tweedy, Browne Insider + Value ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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Trading Applications for COPY

Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
Utilities
Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 5 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader . COPYLOT allows you to copy Forex trades between MT4 and MT5 terminals with support for Hedge and Netting accounts. COPYLOT MT5 version supports: - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting to MT5 Netting - MT4 to MT5 Hedge - MT4 to MT5 Netting MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files H
Exp5 COPYLOT MASTER for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.42 (12)
Utilities
Exp5 - COPYLOT MASTER is a trade copier for МetaТrader 5 and MetaTrader 4. It copies Forex trades from any accounts. Installation This Expert Advisor is a master copier. Install the Expert Advisor in the terminal from which you want to copy trades. Specify any text label name as pathWrite, for example, "COPY". Install COPYLOT MASTER for MT5 on the terminal from which you want to copy trades.  Then install  COPYLOT Client MT4  on the MT4  terminal to which you want to copy. Or  Copylot Client MT5
FREE
Mirror Copier Master MT5
Agus Santoso
5 (1)
Utilities
TRADE COPIER - INVESTOR PASSWORD - COPY TRADE - MT4 x MT5 CROSS PLATFORM Note: You need   both   "Mirror Copier Master" on the master account that will be followed by the client account and "Mirror Copier Client" on the client account that will follow the master account Blogs   :  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756897 HOW IT WORKS : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V7FNpuzrg5M MT4 Version Master :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114774 Client:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product
FREE
TMU Copier TradeCopySlave
Pankaj Kushwaha
Utilities
TMU Copier – Copy Receiver Utility for MetaTrader 5 TMU Copier is a professional Copy Receiver Utility for MetaTrader 5 that works exclusively with Trade Manager Ultimate – Risk, Alarms & CopyTrade (Master Utility) . It receives and executes trades published by one or more Master Utilities running on the same Windows computer or VPS , providing fast local synchronization, flexible lot scaling, symbol mapping, and advanced copy controls. This is NOT a standalone utility. It does not generate tra
FREE
Apex SYNC
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Utilities
APEXSYNC TRADE COPIER PRO - THE INSTITUTIONAL-GRADE COPYING REVOLUTION ULTRA-LOW LATENCY | SMART RISK INTELLIGENCE | PROP-FIRM SAFE Tired of slow, basic copiers that risk your capital? Meet ApexSync Pro - the next-generation trade copier engineered to DOMINATE the MT4/MT5 ecosystem with institutional-grade performance, AI-driven risk management, and prop-firm certified safety protocols. WHY APEXSYNC PRO BEATS EVERYTHING ELSE Feature Old Copiers APEXSYNC PRO Speed 500ms+ (slow) <200ms   (blazing
FREE
Cos copy trade master
Leatchai Limpapavich
Utilities
COS COPY TRADE EA: USER MANUAL It must be used in conjunction with the master file.     Cos copy trade client | Buy Trading Utility for MetaTrader 5 1. System Overview & Architecture The COS Copy Trade system is a local, high-speed copying solution designed to replicate trades across accounts running on the   same computer . It fully supports copying between   different brokers   and can mirror trades from an   Investor Password   account. 2. Installation & Setup Guide Step 1: Deploying the Mas
FREE
Trade Manager Ultimate Risk Alarms CopyTrade
Pankaj Kushwaha
Utilities
Trade Manager Ultimate is an on-chart trading utility for discretionary traders who want faster execution, consistent risk, clean position control, and reliable notifications — without leaving the chart. It is NOT a signal EA and does not open trades by itself. You stay in full control. The panel helps you plan, size, place, manage, get alerts/alarms, and (optionally) publish trades for local copy slaves. INDEPENDENCE DAY MEGA GIVEAWAY Regular Price: $149 FREE! Celebra
FREE
EA35 Tanin Copy Utility
Nhat Tien Duong
Utilities
[FREE UTILITY] EA35 TANIN COPY UTILITY: ZERO LATENCY LOCAL COPIER Are you looking for a lightning-fast trade copier to manage multiple funded accounts on the same VPS? Introducing EA35 Tanin Copy Utility, a commercial-grade Local Trade Copier for MetaTrader 5. Engineered for Prop Firm traders, this utility ensures zero lag and instant execution between your Master and Slave accounts. KEY FEATURES: * Master & Slave Roles: Easily assign roles to your MT5 terminals. One Master can broadcas
FREE

Frequently Asked Questions

What is COPY stock price today?

Tweedy, Browne Insider + Value ETF stock is priced at 15.81 today. It trades within 15.76 - 15.83, yesterday's close was 15.75, and trading volume reached 193. The live price chart of COPY shows these updates.

Does Tweedy, Browne Insider + Value ETF stock pay dividends?

Tweedy, Browne Insider + Value ETF is currently valued at 15.81. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.56% and USD. View the chart live to track COPY movements.

How to buy COPY stock?

You can buy Tweedy, Browne Insider + Value ETF shares at the current price of 15.81. Orders are usually placed near 15.81 or 16.11, while 193 and 0.19% show market activity. Follow COPY updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into COPY stock?

Investing in Tweedy, Browne Insider + Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 13.08 - 16.02 and current price 15.81. Many compare -0.88% and 10.87% before placing orders at 15.81 or 16.11. Explore the COPY price chart live with daily changes.

What are Tweedy, Browne Insider + Value ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Tweedy, Browne Insider + Value ETF in the past year was 16.02. Within 13.08 - 16.02, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 15.75 helps spot resistance levels. Track Tweedy, Browne Insider + Value ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Tweedy, Browne Insider + Value ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Tweedy, Browne Insider + Value ETF (COPY) over the year was 13.08. Comparing it with the current 15.81 and 13.08 - 16.02 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch COPY moves on the chart live for more details.

When did COPY stock split?

Tweedy, Browne Insider + Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 15.75, and 10.56% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
15.76 15.83
Year Range
13.08 16.02
Previous Close
15.75
Open
15.78
Bid
15.81
Ask
16.11
Low
15.76
High
15.83
Volume
193
Daily Change
0.38%
Month Change
-0.88%
6 Months Change
10.87%
Year Change
10.56%
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