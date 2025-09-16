QuotesSections
Currencies / CNFRZ
Back to US Stock Market

CNFRZ: Conifer Holdings Inc - 9.75% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2028

19.0000 USD 0.2700 (1.40%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CNFRZ exchange rate has changed by -1.40% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 19.0000 and at a high of 19.8800.

Follow Conifer Holdings Inc - 9.75% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2028 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN
Daily Range
19.0000 19.8800
Year Range
17.6000 29.9000
Previous Close
19.2700
Open
19.0400
Bid
19.0000
Ask
19.0030
Low
19.0000
High
19.8800
Volume
8
Daily Change
-1.40%
Month Change
-8.79%
6 Months Change
-4.95%
Year Change
-5.00%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%