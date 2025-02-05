- Overview
CNBS: Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF
CNBS exchange rate has changed by -5.99% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.15 and at a high of 30.78.
Follow Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CNBS News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CNBS stock price today?
Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF stock is priced at 29.82 today. It trades within -5.99%, yesterday's close was 31.72, and trading volume reached 30. The live price chart of CNBS shows these updates.
Does Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF stock pay dividends?
Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF is currently valued at 29.82. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 570.11% and USD. View the chart live to track CNBS movements.
How to buy CNBS stock?
You can buy Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF shares at the current price of 29.82. Orders are usually placed near 29.82 or 30.12, while 30 and -2.55% show market activity. Follow CNBS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CNBS stock?
Investing in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF involves considering the yearly range 1.68 - 36.11 and current price 29.82. Many compare -5.90% and 76.55% before placing orders at 29.82 or 30.12. Explore the CNBS price chart live with daily changes.
What are Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF in the past year was 36.11. Within 1.68 - 36.11, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 31.72 helps spot resistance levels. Track Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (CNBS) over the year was 1.68. Comparing it with the current 29.82 and 1.68 - 36.11 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CNBS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CNBS stock split?
Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 31.72, and 570.11% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 31.72
- Open
- 30.60
- Bid
- 29.82
- Ask
- 30.12
- Low
- 29.15
- High
- 30.78
- Volume
- 30
- Daily Change
- -5.99%
- Month Change
- -5.90%
- 6 Months Change
- 76.55%
- Year Change
- 570.11%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 1.8%
- Fcst
- 1.7%
- Prev
- 2.1%
- Act
- -0.3%
- Fcst
- -0.4%
- Prev
- 0.0%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 45.8
- Prev
- 41.5
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 7.326 M
- Prev
- 7.181 M
- Act
- 94.2
- Fcst
- 100.7
- Prev
- 97.8