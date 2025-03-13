Currencies / CERS
CERS: Cerus Corporation
1.26 USD 0.06 (5.00%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CERS exchange rate has changed by 5.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.20 and at a high of 1.26.
Follow Cerus Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CERS News
- Tracking Baker Brothers Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- TD Cowen reiterates Buy rating on Cerus stock, citing growth potential
- Cerus at Cantor Global Healthcare: Strategic Growth and Market Expansion
- Cerus stock rating reiterated by BTIG, citing strong Q2 results
- Cerus stock price target maintained at $4 by Cantor Fitzgerald
- Cerus earnings matched, revenue topped estimates
- Cerus stock rises after securing additional $7.2 million DoD contract
- Cerus receives $7.2 million DoD contract amendment for trauma treatment
- Cerus Q4 2024 slides: Positive EBITDA achieved amid 15% revenue growth
- Cerus advances European regulatory review for INTERCEPT RBC system
- Tracking Baker Brothers Portfolio – Q1 2025 Update
- Cerus Corporation Celebrates World Blood Donor Day 2025
- Cerus at Goldman Sachs Conference: Pathogen Reduction Leadership
- Cerus Corporation to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference 2025
- Cantor Fitzgerald maintains Cerus stock rating due to regulatory approvals
- Cerus to present new INTERCEPT Blood System data at ISBT Congress
- Cerus gains regulatory nods for blood safety device in Europe
- Ceres stock rises despite revenue forecast miss
- Tracking Baker Brothers Portfolio - Q4 2024 Update
Daily Range
1.20 1.26
Year Range
1.12 2.24
- Previous Close
- 1.20
- Open
- 1.21
- Bid
- 1.26
- Ask
- 1.56
- Low
- 1.20
- High
- 1.26
- Volume
- 1.086 K
- Daily Change
- 5.00%
- Month Change
- -0.79%
- 6 Months Change
- -8.03%
- Year Change
- -26.74%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%