CEPV: Cantor Equity Partners V, Inc.
CEPV exchange rate has changed by 0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.23 and at a high of 10.25.
Follow Cantor Equity Partners V, Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CEPV stock price today?
Cantor Equity Partners V, Inc. stock is priced at 10.25 today. It trades within 10.23 - 10.25, yesterday's close was 10.24, and trading volume reached 8. The live price chart of CEPV shows these updates.
Does Cantor Equity Partners V, Inc. stock pay dividends?
Cantor Equity Partners V, Inc. is currently valued at 10.25. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.29% and USD. View the chart live to track CEPV movements.
How to buy CEPV stock?
You can buy Cantor Equity Partners V, Inc. shares at the current price of 10.25. Orders are usually placed near 10.25 or 10.55, while 8 and 0.10% show market activity. Follow CEPV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CEPV stock?
Investing in Cantor Equity Partners V, Inc. involves considering the yearly range 10.20 - 10.36 and current price 10.25. Many compare 0.00% and -0.29% before placing orders at 10.25 or 10.55. Explore the CEPV price chart live with daily changes.
What are Cantor Equity Partners V, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Cantor Equity Partners V, Inc. in the past year was 10.36. Within 10.20 - 10.36, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.24 helps spot resistance levels. Track Cantor Equity Partners V, Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are Cantor Equity Partners V, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Cantor Equity Partners V, Inc. (CEPV) over the year was 10.20. Comparing it with the current 10.25 and 10.20 - 10.36 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CEPV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CEPV stock split?
Cantor Equity Partners V, Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.24, and -0.29% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.24
- Open
- 10.24
- Bid
- 10.25
- Ask
- 10.55
- Low
- 10.23
- High
- 10.25
- Volume
- 8
- Daily Change
- 0.10%
- Month Change
- 0.00%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.29%
- Year Change
- -0.29%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.4%
- Prev
- 0.3%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
- Act
- 2.7%
- Fcst
- 2.8%
- Prev
- 3.0%
- Act
- 2.6%
- Fcst
- 3.1%
- Prev
- 3.0%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.3%
- Act
- 325.031
- Fcst
- 324.706
- Prev
- 324.368
- Act
- -10.2
- Fcst
- 3.6
- Prev
- -1.7
- Act
- 12.9
- Fcst
- -0.3
- Prev
- 6.0
- Act
- 224 K
- Fcst
- 208 K
- Prev
- 237 K
- Act
- 1.897 M
- Fcst
- 1.788 M
- Prev
- 1.830 M
- Act
- 1.433%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 1.182%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- $162.2 B
- Prev
- $179.8 B