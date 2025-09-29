QuotesSections
Currencies / CAPNR
Back to US Stock Market

CAPNR: Cayson Acquisition Corp

0.1790 USD 0.0051 (2.77%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CAPNR exchange rate has changed by -2.77% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.1601 and at a high of 0.1790.

Follow Cayson Acquisition Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M30
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Frequently Asked Questions

What is CAPNR stock price today?

Cayson Acquisition Corp stock is priced at 0.1790 today. It trades within -2.77%, yesterday's close was 0.1841, and trading volume reached 7. The live price chart of CAPNR shows these updates.

Does Cayson Acquisition Corp stock pay dividends?

Cayson Acquisition Corp is currently valued at 0.1790. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 49.17% and USD. View the chart live to track CAPNR movements.

How to buy CAPNR stock?

You can buy Cayson Acquisition Corp shares at the current price of 0.1790. Orders are usually placed near 0.1790 or 0.1820, while 7 and 2.29% show market activity. Follow CAPNR updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into CAPNR stock?

Investing in Cayson Acquisition Corp involves considering the yearly range 0.1100 - 0.3300 and current price 0.1790. Many compare -0.56% and 25.97% before placing orders at 0.1790 or 0.1820. Explore the CAPNR price chart live with daily changes.

What are Cayson Acquisition Corp stock highest prices?

The highest price of Cayson Acquisition Corp in the past year was 0.3300. Within 0.1100 - 0.3300, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.1841 helps spot resistance levels. Track Cayson Acquisition Corp performance using the live chart.

What are Cayson Acquisition Corp stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Cayson Acquisition Corp (CAPNR) over the year was 0.1100. Comparing it with the current 0.1790 and 0.1100 - 0.3300 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CAPNR moves on the chart live for more details.

When did CAPNR stock split?

Cayson Acquisition Corp has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.1841, and 49.17% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
0.1601 0.1790
Year Range
0.1100 0.3300
Previous Close
0.1841
Open
0.1750
Bid
0.1790
Ask
0.1820
Low
0.1601
High
0.1790
Volume
7
Daily Change
-2.77%
Month Change
-0.56%
6 Months Change
25.97%
Year Change
49.17%
29 September, Monday
11:30
USD
Fed Governor Waller Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
Pending Home Sales m/m
Act
4.0%
Fcst
2.0%
Prev
-0.3%
17:30
USD
FOMC Member Williams Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev