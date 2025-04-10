- Overview
CA: Xtrackers California Municipal Bonds ETF
CA exchange rate has changed by 0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.95 and at a high of 24.95.
Follow Xtrackers California Municipal Bonds ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CA stock price today?
Xtrackers California Municipal Bonds ETF (CA) stock is priced at 24.95 today. It trades within 0.04%, yesterdays close was 24.94, and trading volume reached 2.
Does CA stock pay dividends?
Xtrackers California Municipal Bonds ETF is currently valued at 24.95. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.83% and USD.
How to buy CA stock?
You can buy Xtrackers California Municipal Bonds ETF (CA) shares at the current price of 24.95. Orders are usually placed near 24.95 or 25.25, while 2 and 0.00% show market activity.
How to invest into CA stock?
Investing in Xtrackers California Municipal Bonds ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.54 - 26.59 and current price 24.95. Many compare 2.97% and 0.89% before placing orders at 24.95 or 25.25.
What are Xtrackers California Municipal Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Xtrackers California Municipal Bond ETF (CA) in the past year was 26.59. Within 23.54 - 26.59, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.94 helps spot resistance levels.
What are Xtrackers California Municipal Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Xtrackers California Municipal Bond ETF (CA) over the year was 23.54. Comparing it with the current 24.95 and 23.54 - 26.59 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did CA stock split?
Xtrackers California Municipal Bonds ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.94, and -0.83% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.94
- Open
- 24.95
- Bid
- 24.95
- Ask
- 25.25
- Low
- 24.95
- High
- 24.95
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 0.04%
- Month Change
- 2.97%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.89%
- Year Change
- -0.83%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 3.3%
- Prev
- 3.3%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.6%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 6.8%
- Prev
- 6.8%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -0.5%
- Prev
- -2.8%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.6%
- Prev
- 1.1%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- $42.847 B
- Prev
- $-103.566 B
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 208 K
- Prev
- 231 K
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.913 M
- Prev
- 1.920 M
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 3.925%