CA: Xtrackers California Municipal Bonds ETF

24.95 USD 0.01 (0.04%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CA exchange rate has changed by 0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.95 and at a high of 24.95.

Follow Xtrackers California Municipal Bonds ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

CA News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is CA stock price today?

Xtrackers California Municipal Bonds ETF (CA) stock is priced at 24.95 today. It trades within 0.04%, yesterdays close was 24.94, and trading volume reached 2.

Does CA stock pay dividends?

Xtrackers California Municipal Bonds ETF is currently valued at 24.95. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.83% and USD.

How to buy CA stock?

You can buy Xtrackers California Municipal Bonds ETF (CA) shares at the current price of 24.95. Orders are usually placed near 24.95 or 25.25, while 2 and 0.00% show market activity.

How to invest into CA stock?

Investing in Xtrackers California Municipal Bonds ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.54 - 26.59 and current price 24.95. Many compare 2.97% and 0.89% before placing orders at 24.95 or 25.25.

What are Xtrackers California Municipal Bond ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Xtrackers California Municipal Bond ETF (CA) in the past year was 26.59. Within 23.54 - 26.59, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.94 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Xtrackers California Municipal Bond ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Xtrackers California Municipal Bond ETF (CA) over the year was 23.54. Comparing it with the current 24.95 and 23.54 - 26.59 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did CA stock split?

Xtrackers California Municipal Bonds ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.94, and -0.83% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
24.95 24.95
Year Range
23.54 26.59
Previous Close
24.94
Open
24.95
Bid
24.95
Ask
25.25
Low
24.95
High
24.95
Volume
2
Daily Change
0.04%
Month Change
2.97%
6 Months Change
0.89%
Year Change
-0.83%
25 September, Thursday
12:30
USD
GDP q/q
Act
Fcst
3.3%
Prev
3.3%
12:30
USD
Real PCE q/q
Act
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.6%
12:30
USD
GDP Sales q/q
Act
Fcst
6.8%
Prev
6.8%
12:30
USD
Durable Goods Orders m/m
Act
Fcst
-0.5%
Prev
-2.8%
12:30
USD
Core Durable Goods Orders m/m
Act
Fcst
0.6%
Prev
1.1%
12:30
USD
Goods Trade Balance
Act
Fcst
$​42.847 B
Prev
$​-103.566 B
12:30
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
12:30
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
12:30
USD
Initial Jobless Claims
Act
Fcst
208 K
Prev
231 K
12:30
USD
Continuing Jobless Claims
Act
Fcst
1.913 M
Prev
1.920 M
13:00
USD
FOMC Member Williams Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Barr Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
7-Year Note Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
3.925%