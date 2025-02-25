- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
BYLD: iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF
BYLD exchange rate has changed by -0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.89 and at a high of 22.97.
Follow iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BYLD News
- When Playing It Safe Isn’t Safe: Managing Reinvestment Rate Risk
- Gold Hitting Record Highs… Could $4,000 Be Next? (NYSEARCA:GLD)
- Brad Simpson On Whether The Record Run For Markets Can Continue
- Why Bond Markets Are Taking Notice As Government Debt Levels Rise
- Fixed Income Outlook - Q3 2025
- Will The Next Fed Chair Lurk In The 'Shadows'?
- Balancing Act: Building Resilient Portfolios In A Changing Landscape
- Watching For Tariff Impacts To Kick In
- Bonds In A Portfolio Making More Sense
- A Bumpy Ride Upwards For Global Yields
- How Investors Should Approach Sweeping U.S. Tariffs, Global Fallout
- The Timeline
- Broadening Out Our Pro-Risk View
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BYLD stock price today?
iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF stock is priced at 22.91 today. It trades within -0.04%, yesterday's close was 22.92, and trading volume reached 60. The live price chart of BYLD shows these updates.
Does iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF is currently valued at 22.91. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.17% and USD. View the chart live to track BYLD movements.
How to buy BYLD stock?
You can buy iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF shares at the current price of 22.91. Orders are usually placed near 22.91 or 23.21, while 60 and -0.13% show market activity. Follow BYLD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BYLD stock?
Investing in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 21.55 - 23.02 and current price 22.91. Many compare 1.15% and 2.00% before placing orders at 22.91 or 23.21. Explore the BYLD price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the past year was 23.02. Within 21.55 - 23.02, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.92 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (BYLD) over the year was 21.55. Comparing it with the current 22.91 and 21.55 - 23.02 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BYLD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BYLD stock split?
iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.92, and -0.17% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 22.92
- Open
- 22.94
- Bid
- 22.91
- Ask
- 23.21
- Low
- 22.89
- High
- 22.97
- Volume
- 60
- Daily Change
- -0.04%
- Month Change
- 1.15%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.00%
- Year Change
- -0.17%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 1.8%
- Fcst
- 1.7%
- Prev
- 2.1%
- Act
- -0.3%
- Fcst
- -0.4%
- Prev
- 0.0%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 45.8
- Prev
- 41.5
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 7.326 M
- Prev
- 7.181 M
- Act
- 94.2
- Fcst
- 100.7
- Prev
- 97.8