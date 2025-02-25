QuotesSections
BYLD: iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF

22.91 USD 0.01 (0.04%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BYLD exchange rate has changed by -0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.89 and at a high of 22.97.

Follow iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

What is BYLD stock price today?

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF stock is priced at 22.91 today. It trades within -0.04%, yesterday's close was 22.92, and trading volume reached 60. The live price chart of BYLD shows these updates.

Does iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF is currently valued at 22.91. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.17% and USD. View the chart live to track BYLD movements.

How to buy BYLD stock?

You can buy iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF shares at the current price of 22.91. Orders are usually placed near 22.91 or 23.21, while 60 and -0.13% show market activity. Follow BYLD updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BYLD stock?

Investing in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 21.55 - 23.02 and current price 22.91. Many compare 1.15% and 2.00% before placing orders at 22.91 or 23.21. Explore the BYLD price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the past year was 23.02. Within 21.55 - 23.02, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.92 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (BYLD) over the year was 21.55. Comparing it with the current 22.91 and 21.55 - 23.02 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BYLD moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BYLD stock split?

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.92, and -0.17% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
22.89 22.97
Year Range
21.55 23.02
Previous Close
22.92
Open
22.94
Bid
22.91
Ask
23.21
Low
22.89
High
22.97
Volume
60
Daily Change
-0.04%
Month Change
1.15%
6 Months Change
2.00%
Year Change
-0.17%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8