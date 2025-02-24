Currencies / BWET
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
BWET: Amplify Commodity Trust Breakwave Tanker Shipping ETF
14.89 USD 0.04 (0.27%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BWET exchange rate has changed by 0.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.89 and at a high of 15.01.
Follow Amplify Commodity Trust Breakwave Tanker Shipping ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BWET News
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights BWET, GOEX, SLVP, LIT and BBC
- Best-Performing ETFs of Last Week
- Best-Performing ETFs of Last Week
- Scheduling Linked To 10% Tariffs Causing Confusion, Angst For U.S. Importers
- How Effectively Can The U.S. Economy Untether From China?
- IMO's Net-Zero Strategy For Global Shipping Starts With Pricing Carbon But Not Perfect
- Disrupted Cross-Border Freight Shipping Braces For U.S. Tariffs
- Container Freight Volatility Rises Amid Trade Disruptions
- New U.S. Tariffs Forcing Shippers To Recalculate Supply Chains On The Fly
- Container Shipping: Sailing Through Uncertainty And Looming Overcapacity
- Bulker Shipping Faces Tough Year As China's Manufacturing Sector Weakens
- U.S. Attempts To Curb China’s Dominance In Shipping, But Actions Could Backfire
Daily Range
14.89 15.01
Year Range
9.12 16.56
- Previous Close
- 14.85
- Open
- 15.01
- Bid
- 14.89
- Ask
- 15.19
- Low
- 14.89
- High
- 15.01
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 0.27%
- Month Change
- 16.06%
- 6 Months Change
- 38.00%
- Year Change
- -0.67%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%