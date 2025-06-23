Currencies / BSBK
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
BSBK: Bogota Financial Corp
9.20 USD 0.02 (0.22%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BSBK exchange rate has changed by -0.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.20 and at a high of 9.46.
Follow Bogota Financial Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BSBK News
- Indonesia stocks higher at close of trade; IDX Composite Index up 1.17%
- Indonesia stocks higher at close of trade; IDX Composite Index up 0.35%
- Indonesia stocks higher at close of trade; IDX Composite Index up 0.17%
- Bogota Financial receives approval for 5% stock repurchase program
- Bogota financial director Masterson buys $9,060 in shares
Daily Range
9.20 9.46
Year Range
6.59 9.50
- Previous Close
- 9.22
- Open
- 9.46
- Bid
- 9.20
- Ask
- 9.50
- Low
- 9.20
- High
- 9.46
- Volume
- 26
- Daily Change
- -0.22%
- Month Change
- -1.18%
- 6 Months Change
- 21.05%
- Year Change
- 9.26%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%