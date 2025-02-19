Currencies / BRSP
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
BRSP: BrightSpire Capital Inc Class A
5.71 USD 0.10 (1.72%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BRSP exchange rate has changed by -1.72% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.69 and at a high of 5.83.
Follow BrightSpire Capital Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BRSP News
- KKR Real Estate Finance: 10% Yield But Leverage Likely Creates Blowback (NYSE:KREF)
- 12 Undercovered Stocks: BrightSpire Capital, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Adobe And More
- Out Of Favor 12% Yield That's Covered: Dig Into BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP)
- Ares Commercial: Yield To Live Like A Millionaire, If You Started Off A Billionaire (ACRE)
- Colony Credit (BRSP) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
- Earnings call transcript: BrightSpire Capital Q2 2025 shows mixed results
- BrightSpire (BRSP) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- BrightSpire Capital Q2 2025 slides: Adjusted earnings rise despite GAAP loss
- A 13% Yield Coiled Spring Ready To Pop: BrightSpire Capital Stock (NYSE:BRSP)
- This Core Scientific Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Downgrades For Tuesday - BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP), Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ)
- Barclays downgrades Bright Spire Capital stock on dividend coverage risks
- The More It Drops, The More I Buy: BrightSpire Capital Stock (NYSE:BRSP)
- BrightSpire Capital: Income Potential Isn't Worth The Risk (NYSE:BRSP)
- BrightSpire Capital declares $0.16 per share dividend for Q2 2025
- Big Income Opportunities In The CRE REIT Meltdown
- BrightSpire Capital, Inc. to Participate in Nareit’s REITweek 2025 Investor Conference
- BrightSpire Capital reports annual meeting results
- BrightSpire Capital: If I Had To Sell One High-Yielding Value Destroyer (NYSE:BRSP)
- Buy The Dip With 10% Yield: BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP)
- BrightSpire Capital, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:BRSP)
Daily Range
5.69 5.83
Year Range
4.16 6.46
- Previous Close
- 5.81
- Open
- 5.81
- Bid
- 5.71
- Ask
- 6.01
- Low
- 5.69
- High
- 5.83
- Volume
- 940
- Daily Change
- -1.72%
- Month Change
- -0.17%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.07%
- Year Change
- 2.15%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%