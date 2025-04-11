Currencies / BRFS
BRFS: BRF S.A
4.09 USD 0.14 (3.54%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BRFS exchange rate has changed by 3.54% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.98 and at a high of 4.13.
Follow BRF S.A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BRFS News
- BRF S.A. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:BRFS)
- BRF S.A. (BRFS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- BRF ADR earnings missed, revenue topped estimates
- Nomura upgrades Pearl Abyss stock to Buy on Crimson Desert potential
- Applied Materials, Deere, and Coach set to report earnings Thursday
- BRF (BRFS) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why
- BRF’s Saudi investor says it has no influence on management
- BRF (BRFS) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know
- BRF (BRFS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
- BRF (BRFS) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors
- Is Molson Coors' Focus on Premiumization Enough to Offset Soft Volume?
- BRFS or KRYAY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- UNFI Revises 2025 Guidance, Maintains Long-Term Growth Focus
- Are Investors Undervaluing BRF (BRFS) Right Now?
- Can Monster Beverage Sustain Its Margin Momentum in a Volatile Market?
- Brazil regulator again postpones shareholder meeting on Marfrig-BRF
- Marfrig: Next Chapter Focused On Deleveraging And The BRF Merger
- In food inflation-hit Brazil, bird flu may offer some relief
- Barclays cuts BRF stock rating, lowers price target to $3.50
- Globant, Doximity, Applied Materials And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session - Applied Mat (NASDAQ:AMAT), Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI)
- BRF ADR earnings beat by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
- Walmart, Deere, Applied Materials set to report earnings Thursday
- Fitch revises BRF outlook to positive, maintains ’BB+’ rating
Daily Range
3.98 4.13
Year Range
2.99 4.87
- Previous Close
- 3.95
- Open
- 3.99
- Bid
- 4.09
- Ask
- 4.39
- Low
- 3.98
- High
- 4.13
- Volume
- 1.933 K
- Daily Change
- 3.54%
- Month Change
- 12.05%
- 6 Months Change
- 19.24%
- Year Change
- -6.83%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%