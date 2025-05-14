QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / BRFS
BRFS: BRF S.A

3.88 USD 0.18 (4.43%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BRFS ha avuto una variazione del -4.43% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.82 e ad un massimo di 3.98.

Segui le dinamiche di BRF S.A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
3.82 3.98
Intervallo Annuale
2.99 4.87
Chiusura Precedente
4.06
Apertura
3.94
Bid
3.88
Ask
4.18
Minimo
3.82
Massimo
3.98
Volume
1.932 K
Variazione giornaliera
-4.43%
Variazione Mensile
6.30%
Variazione Semestrale
13.12%
Variazione Annuale
-11.62%
20 settembre, sabato