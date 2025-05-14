Valute / BRFS
BRFS: BRF S.A
3.88 USD 0.18 (4.43%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BRFS ha avuto una variazione del -4.43% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.82 e ad un massimo di 3.98.
Segui le dinamiche di BRF S.A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
BRFS News
- BRF (BRFS) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
- BRF S.A. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:BRFS)
- BRF S.A. (BRFS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- BRF ADR earnings missed, revenue topped estimates
- BRF (BRFS) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why
- BRF’s Saudi investor says it has no influence on management
- BRF (BRFS) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know
- BRF (BRFS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
- BRF (BRFS) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors
- BRFS or KRYAY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Are Investors Undervaluing BRF (BRFS) Right Now?
- Brazil regulator again postpones shareholder meeting on Marfrig-BRF
- Marfrig: Next Chapter Focused On Deleveraging And The BRF Merger
- In food inflation-hit Brazil, bird flu may offer some relief
- Barclays cuts BRF stock rating, lowers price target to $3.50
- BRF ADR earnings beat by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
Intervallo Giornaliero
3.82 3.98
Intervallo Annuale
2.99 4.87
- Chiusura Precedente
- 4.06
- Apertura
- 3.94
- Bid
- 3.88
- Ask
- 4.18
- Minimo
- 3.82
- Massimo
- 3.98
- Volume
- 1.932 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -4.43%
- Variazione Mensile
- 6.30%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 13.12%
- Variazione Annuale
- -11.62%
20 settembre, sabato