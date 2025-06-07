QuotesSections
BNGE
BNGE: First Trust S-Network Streaming and Gaming ETF

40.55 USD 0.06 (0.15%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BNGE exchange rate has changed by -0.15% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 40.36 and at a high of 40.55.

Follow First Trust S-Network Streaming and Gaming ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
40.36 40.55
Year Range
25.57 40.61
Previous Close
40.61
Open
40.39
Bid
40.55
Ask
40.85
Low
40.36
High
40.55
Volume
3
Daily Change
-0.15%
Month Change
7.16%
6 Months Change
38.68%
Year Change
51.99%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev