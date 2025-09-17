QuotesSections
BNDD: Quadratic Deflation ETF

100.40 USD 0.40 (0.40%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BNDD exchange rate has changed by 0.40% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 100.40 and at a high of 100.40.

Follow Quadratic Deflation ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
100.40 100.40
Year Range
11.94 100.44
Previous Close
100.00
Open
100.40
Bid
100.40
Ask
100.70
Low
100.40
High
100.40
Volume
1
Daily Change
0.40%
Month Change
738.06%
6 Months Change
643.70%
Year Change
599.65%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev