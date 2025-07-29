- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
BMN: BlackRock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust of Beneficial Intere
BMN exchange rate has changed by -0.52% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.01 and at a high of 25.06.
Follow BlackRock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust of Beneficial Intere dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BMN News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BMN stock price today?
BlackRock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust of Beneficial Intere stock is priced at 25.01 today. It trades within 25.01 - 25.06, yesterday's close was 25.14, and trading volume reached 13. The live price chart of BMN shows these updates.
Does BlackRock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust of Beneficial Intere stock pay dividends?
BlackRock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust of Beneficial Intere is currently valued at 25.01. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.48% and USD. View the chart live to track BMN movements.
How to buy BMN stock?
You can buy BlackRock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust of Beneficial Intere shares at the current price of 25.01. Orders are usually placed near 25.01 or 25.31, while 13 and -0.12% show market activity. Follow BMN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BMN stock?
Investing in BlackRock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust of Beneficial Intere involves considering the yearly range 23.05 - 25.91 and current price 25.01. Many compare 0.04% and 4.03% before placing orders at 25.01 or 25.31. Explore the BMN price chart live with daily changes.
What are Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust stock highest prices?
The highest price of Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust in the past year was 25.91. Within 23.05 - 25.91, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.14 helps spot resistance levels. Track BlackRock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust of Beneficial Intere performance using the live chart.
What are Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (BMN) over the year was 23.05. Comparing it with the current 25.01 and 23.05 - 25.91 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BMN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BMN stock split?
BlackRock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust of Beneficial Intere has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.14, and 0.48% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 25.14
- Open
- 25.04
- Bid
- 25.01
- Ask
- 25.31
- Low
- 25.01
- High
- 25.06
- Volume
- 13
- Daily Change
- -0.52%
- Month Change
- 0.04%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.03%
- Year Change
- 0.48%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.6%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.7%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.7%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 4.8
- Prev
- 23.2
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 8.3
- Prev
- 5.6
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.0%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.3%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -2.689 M
- Prev
- 3.715 M
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -0.276 M
- Prev
- -0.763 M