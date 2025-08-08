Currencies / BMBL
BMBL: Bumble Inc
6.91 USD 0.10 (1.43%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BMBL exchange rate has changed by -1.43% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 6.88 and at a high of 7.04.
Follow Bumble Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
BMBL News
- Bumble Inc. (BMBL) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts
- Do Options Traders Know Something About Bumble Stock We Don't?
- Bumble App Revenues Decline: Is User Churn a Bigger Threat to Growth?
- Bumble's Customer Retention Rate Slips: Is Growth Getting Harder?
- Bumble: Turnaround Is Still Far Away; Meanwhile, Near-Term Pain Is Real (BMBL)
- BMBL vs. META: Which Social Connection Stock Offers Better Upside?
- Bumble: Steep Paid User Declines Are Offsetting Cost Savings (Downgrade) (NASDAQ:BMBL)
- Friday’s Insider Trades: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- Bumble CEO Herd sells shares worth $8.55 million
- Bumble Inc: BX Buzz ML Holdco LPs sell $104.5 million in BMBL stock
- Blackstone sold Bumble shares worth $104.4 million
- Bumble: Blackstone Inc. sells $104.4 million in BMBL stock
- Amazon, Alibaba Lead Thursday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- Ubiquiti, Amcor among Thursday’s market cap stock movers
- Tapestry, Deer and Cisco fall premarket; Birkenstock gains
- Bumble stock tumbles after shareholders offer block at discount
- Indonesia stocks higher at close of trade; IDX Composite Index up 1.33%
- Envirotech Vehicles appoints Jason Maddox to board of directors
- Bumble's Paying Users Drop 8.7% in Q2: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?
- Susquehanna raises Bumble stock price target to $7 on cost savings progress
- Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 8th
- Twilio Beats on Q2 Earnings, Stock Dips 11% on Dim Q3 Profit Guidance
- Atlassian Q4 Earnings Surpass Expectations, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Automation Tools Power Paycom Software's Q2 Recurring Revenue Gain
Daily Range
6.88 7.04
Year Range
3.55 9.22
- Previous Close
- 7.01
- Open
- 6.99
- Bid
- 6.91
- Ask
- 7.21
- Low
- 6.88
- High
- 7.04
- Volume
- 3.471 K
- Daily Change
- -1.43%
- Month Change
- 14.59%
- 6 Months Change
- 59.22%
- Year Change
- 7.97%
