BLBX: Blackboxstocks Inc
6.05 USD 0.15 (2.42%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BLBX exchange rate has changed by -2.42% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.95 and at a high of 6.42.
Follow Blackboxstocks Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BLBX News
- Blackboxstocks updates on pending REalloys rare earth acquisition
- Blackboxstocks enters $5.8 million at-the-market equity agreement with Alexander Capital
- REalloys Inc., Signs Joint MOU with Saskatchewan Research Council Enabling Processing of Rare Earth Materials for High Performance Magnet Production in Q2 2025
- Blackboxstocks To Merge with REalloys, Creating Fully Integrated Mine-To-Magnet Producer - Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX)
Daily Range
5.95 6.42
Year Range
1.51 9.50
- Previous Close
- 6.20
- Open
- 6.22
- Bid
- 6.05
- Ask
- 6.35
- Low
- 5.95
- High
- 6.42
- Volume
- 56
- Daily Change
- -2.42%
- Month Change
- -3.97%
- 6 Months Change
- 92.06%
- Year Change
- 131.80%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev