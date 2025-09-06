QuotesSections
Currencies / BKMC
Back to US Stock Market

BKMC: BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF

107.89 USD 0.44 (0.41%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BKMC exchange rate has changed by -0.41% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 107.63 and at a high of 108.55.

Follow BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BKMC News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is BKMC stock price today?

BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF stock is priced at 107.89 today. It trades within -0.41%, yesterday's close was 108.33, and trading volume reached 30. The live price chart of BKMC shows these updates.

Does BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF stock pay dividends?

BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF is currently valued at 107.89. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.60% and USD. View the chart live to track BKMC movements.

How to buy BKMC stock?

You can buy BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF shares at the current price of 107.89. Orders are usually placed near 107.89 or 108.19, while 30 and -0.61% show market activity. Follow BKMC updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BKMC stock?

Investing in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 82.45 - 111.07 and current price 107.89. Many compare 1.36% and 14.06% before placing orders at 107.89 or 108.19. Explore the BKMC price chart live with daily changes.

What are BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF in the past year was 111.07. Within 82.45 - 111.07, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 108.33 helps spot resistance levels. Track BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF performance using the live chart.

What are BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (BKMC) over the year was 82.45. Comparing it with the current 107.89 and 82.45 - 111.07 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BKMC moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BKMC stock split?

BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 108.33, and 7.60% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
107.63 108.55
Year Range
82.45 111.07
Previous Close
108.33
Open
108.55
Bid
107.89
Ask
108.19
Low
107.63
High
108.55
Volume
30
Daily Change
-0.41%
Month Change
1.36%
6 Months Change
14.06%
Year Change
7.60%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8