Currencies / BJRI
BJRI: BJ's Restaurants Inc
30.18 USD 0.89 (2.86%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BJRI exchange rate has changed by -2.86% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 30.11 and at a high of 31.25.
Follow BJ's Restaurants Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
BJRI News
Daily Range
30.11 31.25
Year Range
28.92 47.02
- Previous Close
- 31.07
- Open
- 31.12
- Bid
- 30.18
- Ask
- 30.48
- Low
- 30.11
- High
- 31.25
- Volume
- 1.422 K
- Daily Change
- -2.86%
- Month Change
- -9.31%
- 6 Months Change
- -12.04%
- Year Change
- -7.68%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%