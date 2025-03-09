QuotesSections
Currencies / BIPH
Back to US Stock Market

BIPH: Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation 5.000% Subordinated Notes

17.6732 USD 0.1631 (0.93%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BIPH exchange rate has changed by 0.93% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 17.6732 and at a high of 17.6900.

Follow Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation 5.000% Subordinated Notes dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BIPH News

Daily Range
17.6732 17.6900
Year Range
15.4000 20.3600
Previous Close
17.5101
Open
17.6900
Bid
17.6732
Ask
17.6762
Low
17.6732
High
17.6900
Volume
2
Daily Change
0.93%
Month Change
2.60%
6 Months Change
6.53%
Year Change
-9.09%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%