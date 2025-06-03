QuotesSections
BHM: Bluerock Homes Trust Inc Class A

12.40 USD 0.20 (1.59%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BHM exchange rate has changed by -1.59% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.20 and at a high of 12.60.

Follow Bluerock Homes Trust Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Daily Range
12.20 12.60
Year Range
9.30 16.53
Previous Close
12.60
Open
12.60
Bid
12.40
Ask
12.70
Low
12.20
High
12.60
Volume
5
Daily Change
-1.59%
Month Change
-4.32%
6 Months Change
9.06%
Year Change
-16.05%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev