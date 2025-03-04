Currencies / BHFAP
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
BHFAP: Brighthouse Financial Inc - Depositary Shares 6.6% Non-Cumulati
16.18 USD 0.23 (1.44%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BHFAP exchange rate has changed by 1.44% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 15.90 and at a high of 16.39.
Follow Brighthouse Financial Inc - Depositary Shares 6.6% Non-Cumulati dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BHFAP News
- Brighthouse Financial's Potential Acquisition Does Not Change My PFD Sell Rating (BHF)
- Tracking David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital Portfolio - Q1 2025 Update (NYSE:GRBK)
- Brighthouse Financials Has 4 Preferreds: All Rated Sell (NASDAQ:BHFAM)
- Tracking David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital Portfolio – Q4 2024 Update (NASDAQ:GLRE)
Daily Range
15.90 16.39
Year Range
14.02 25.51
- Previous Close
- 15.95
- Open
- 15.92
- Bid
- 16.18
- Ask
- 16.48
- Low
- 15.90
- High
- 16.39
- Volume
- 126
- Daily Change
- 1.44%
- Month Change
- -10.46%
- 6 Months Change
- -17.66%
- Year Change
- -35.67%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%