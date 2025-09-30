- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
BFEB: Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February
BFEB exchange rate has changed by 0.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 47.11 and at a high of 47.25.
Follow Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BFEB stock price today?
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February stock is priced at 47.24 today. It trades within 0.28%, yesterday's close was 47.11, and trading volume reached 23. The live price chart of BFEB shows these updates.
Does Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February stock pay dividends?
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February is currently valued at 47.24. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.99% and USD. View the chart live to track BFEB movements.
How to buy BFEB stock?
You can buy Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February shares at the current price of 47.24. Orders are usually placed near 47.24 or 47.54, while 23 and 0.15% show market activity. Follow BFEB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BFEB stock?
Investing in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February involves considering the yearly range 37.34 - 47.25 and current price 47.24. Many compare 2.99% and 13.83% before placing orders at 47.24 or 47.54. Explore the BFEB price chart live with daily changes.
What are Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February stock highest prices?
The highest price of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February in the past year was 47.25. Within 37.34 - 47.25, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 47.11 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February performance using the live chart.
What are Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February (BFEB) over the year was 37.34. Comparing it with the current 47.24 and 37.34 - 47.25 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BFEB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BFEB stock split?
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 47.11, and 12.99% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 47.11
- Open
- 47.17
- Bid
- 47.24
- Ask
- 47.54
- Low
- 47.11
- High
- 47.25
- Volume
- 23
- Daily Change
- 0.28%
- Month Change
- 2.99%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.83%
- Year Change
- 12.99%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 1.8%
- Fcst
- 1.7%
- Prev
- 2.1%
- Act
- -0.3%
- Fcst
- -0.4%
- Prev
- 0.0%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 45.8
- Prev
- 41.5
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 7.326 M
- Prev
- 7.181 M
- Act
- 94.2
- Fcst
- 100.7
- Prev
- 97.8