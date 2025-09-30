시세섹션
통화 / BFEB
BFEB: Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February

47.11 USD 0.02 (0.04%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

BFEB 환율이 오늘 0.04%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 47.11이고 고가는 47.19이었습니다.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

일일 변동 비율
47.11 47.19
년간 변동
37.34 47.25
이전 종가
47.09
시가
47.19
Bid
47.11
Ask
47.41
저가
47.11
고가
47.19
볼륨
12
일일 변동
0.04%
월 변동
2.70%
6개월 변동
13.52%
년간 변동율
12.68%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
1.8%
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
-0.3%
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.4