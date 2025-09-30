- 개요
BFEB: Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February
BFEB 환율이 오늘 0.04%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 47.11이고 고가는 47.19이었습니다.
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is BFEB stock price today?
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February stock is priced at 47.11 today. It trades within 0.04%, yesterday's close was 47.09, and trading volume reached 12. The live price chart of BFEB shows these updates.
Does Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February stock pay dividends?
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February is currently valued at 47.11. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.68% and USD. View the chart live to track BFEB movements.
How to buy BFEB stock?
You can buy Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February shares at the current price of 47.11. Orders are usually placed near 47.11 or 47.41, while 12 and -0.17% show market activity. Follow BFEB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BFEB stock?
Investing in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February involves considering the yearly range 37.34 - 47.25 and current price 47.11. Many compare 2.70% and 13.52% before placing orders at 47.11 or 47.41. Explore the BFEB price chart live with daily changes.
What are Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February stock highest prices?
The highest price of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February in the past year was 47.25. Within 37.34 - 47.25, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 47.09 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February performance using the live chart.
What are Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February (BFEB) over the year was 37.34. Comparing it with the current 47.11 and 37.34 - 47.25 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BFEB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BFEB stock split?
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 47.09, and 12.68% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 47.09
- 시가
- 47.19
- Bid
- 47.11
- Ask
- 47.41
- 저가
- 47.11
- 고가
- 47.19
- 볼륨
- 12
- 일일 변동
- 0.04%
- 월 변동
- 2.70%
- 6개월 변동
- 13.52%
- 년간 변동율
- 12.68%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4