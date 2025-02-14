Currencies / BENF
BENF: Beneficient - Class A
0.42 USD 0.02 (5.00%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BENF exchange rate has changed by 5.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.37 and at a high of 0.43.
Follow Beneficient - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
BENF News
- Why MongoDB Shares Are Trading Higher By 31%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF), Bollinger Innovations (NASDAQ:BINI)
- Why Serina Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 25%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF), Battalion Oil (AMEX:BATL)
- Beneficient receives additional Nasdaq delisting notice over filing delay
- Beneficient faces loan defaults and investigates former CEO conduct
- Beneficient names Thomas Hicks as chairman, appoints interim CEO
- Beneficient faces Nasdaq delisting over compliance issues
- Beneficient CEO Brad Heppner resigns from board and executive roles
- Beneficient Enters into $1.91 Million GP Primary Capital Transaction
- Beneficient Announces Court Approval of GWG Litigation Settlement
- Beneficient Adjourns Annual Meeting of Stockholders to 2 p.m. CDT May 29, 2025
- Beneficient (BENF) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
0.37 0.43
Year Range
0.21 2.36
- Previous Close
- 0.40
- Open
- 0.38
- Bid
- 0.42
- Ask
- 0.72
- Low
- 0.37
- High
- 0.43
- Volume
- 303
- Daily Change
- 5.00%
- Month Change
- 10.53%
- 6 Months Change
- 35.48%
- Year Change
- -66.40%
