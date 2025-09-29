QuotesSections
BCTXZ: Briacell Therapeutics Corp.

0.3100 USD 0.0300 (10.71%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BCTXZ exchange rate has changed by 10.71% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.2822 and at a high of 0.3650.

Follow Briacell Therapeutics Corp. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is BCTXZ stock price today?

Briacell Therapeutics Corp. stock is priced at 0.3100 today. It trades within 10.71%, yesterday's close was 0.2800, and trading volume reached 21. The live price chart of BCTXZ shows these updates.

Does Briacell Therapeutics Corp. stock pay dividends?

Briacell Therapeutics Corp. is currently valued at 0.3100. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -68.69% and USD. View the chart live to track BCTXZ movements.

How to buy BCTXZ stock?

You can buy Briacell Therapeutics Corp. shares at the current price of 0.3100. Orders are usually placed near 0.3100 or 0.3130, while 21 and -1.59% show market activity. Follow BCTXZ updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BCTXZ stock?

Investing in Briacell Therapeutics Corp. involves considering the yearly range 0.1200 - 1.5200 and current price 0.3100. Many compare 63.16% and -68.69% before placing orders at 0.3100 or 0.3130. Explore the BCTXZ price chart live with daily changes.

What are Briacell Therapeutics Corp. stock highest prices?

The highest price of Briacell Therapeutics Corp. in the past year was 1.5200. Within 0.1200 - 1.5200, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.2800 helps spot resistance levels. Track Briacell Therapeutics Corp. performance using the live chart.

What are Briacell Therapeutics Corp. stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Briacell Therapeutics Corp. (BCTXZ) over the year was 0.1200. Comparing it with the current 0.3100 and 0.1200 - 1.5200 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BCTXZ moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BCTXZ stock split?

Briacell Therapeutics Corp. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.2800, and -68.69% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
0.2822 0.3650
Year Range
0.1200 1.5200
Previous Close
0.2800
Open
0.3150
Bid
0.3100
Ask
0.3130
Low
0.2822
High
0.3650
Volume
21
Daily Change
10.71%
Month Change
63.16%
6 Months Change
-68.69%
Year Change
-68.69%
29 September, Monday
11:30
USD
Fed Governor Waller Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
Pending Home Sales m/m
Act
4.0%
Fcst
2.0%
Prev
-0.3%
17:30
USD
FOMC Member Williams Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev