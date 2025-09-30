- Overview
BBSB: J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.
BBSB exchange rate has changed by 0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 99.29 and at a high of 99.29.
Follow J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan BetaBuilders U. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BBSB stock price today?
J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan BetaBuilders U. stock is priced at 99.29 today. It trades within 0.10%, yesterday's close was 99.19, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of BBSB shows these updates.
Does J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan BetaBuilders U. stock pay dividends?
J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan BetaBuilders U. is currently valued at 99.29. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.08% and USD. View the chart live to track BBSB movements.
How to buy BBSB stock?
You can buy J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan BetaBuilders U. shares at the current price of 99.29. Orders are usually placed near 99.29 or 99.59, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow BBSB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BBSB stock?
Investing in J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan BetaBuilders U. involves considering the yearly range 97.79 - 107.25 and current price 99.29. Many compare 0.28% and 0.50% before placing orders at 99.29 or 99.59. Explore the BBSB price chart live with daily changes.
What are JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF in the past year was 107.25. Within 97.79 - 107.25, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 99.19 helps spot resistance levels. Track J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan BetaBuilders U. performance using the live chart.
What are JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF (BBSB) over the year was 97.79. Comparing it with the current 99.29 and 97.79 - 107.25 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BBSB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BBSB stock split?
J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan BetaBuilders U. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 99.19, and 0.08% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 99.19
- Open
- 99.29
- Bid
- 99.29
- Ask
- 99.59
- Low
- 99.29
- High
- 99.29
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.10%
- Month Change
- 0.28%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.50%
- Year Change
- 0.08%
