Currencies / BBN
BBN: BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust of Beneficial Interest

16.39 USD 0.06 (0.36%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BBN exchange rate has changed by -0.36% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 16.32 and at a high of 16.49.

Follow BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust of Beneficial Interest dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Daily Range
16.32 16.49
Year Range
15.37 17.95
Previous Close
16.45
Open
16.49
Bid
16.39
Ask
16.69
Low
16.32
High
16.49
Volume
205
Daily Change
-0.36%
Month Change
0.06%
6 Months Change
-1.92%
Year Change
-8.59%
21 September, Sunday