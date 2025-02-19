QuotesSections
Currencies / BBIN
Back to US Stock Market

BBIN: JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF

70.56 USD 0.10 (0.14%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BBIN exchange rate has changed by -0.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 70.24 and at a high of 70.61.

Follow JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BBIN News

Daily Range
70.24 70.61
Year Range
54.50 70.67
Previous Close
70.66
Open
70.46
Bid
70.56
Ask
70.86
Low
70.24
High
70.61
Volume
91
Daily Change
-0.14%
Month Change
3.48%
6 Months Change
15.03%
Year Change
11.96%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev