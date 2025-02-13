QuotesSections
Currencies / AVIV
AVIV: Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF

67.24 USD 0.02 (0.03%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

AVIV exchange rate has changed by -0.03% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 67.03 and at a high of 67.31.

Follow Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
67.03 67.31
Year Range
49.84 67.31
Previous Close
67.26
Open
67.26
Bid
67.24
Ask
67.54
Low
67.03
High
67.31
Volume
125
Daily Change
-0.03%
Month Change
3.56%
6 Months Change
18.95%
Year Change
20.44%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev