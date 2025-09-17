Currencies / AVGV
AVGV: American Century ETF Trust Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF
70.14 USD 0.05 (0.07%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AVGV exchange rate has changed by -0.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 69.97 and at a high of 70.15.
Follow American Century ETF Trust Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
69.97 70.15
Year Range
52.63 70.47
- Previous Close
- 70.19
- Open
- 70.09
- Bid
- 70.14
- Ask
- 70.44
- Low
- 69.97
- High
- 70.15
- Volume
- 22
- Daily Change
- -0.07%
- Month Change
- 2.32%
- 6 Months Change
- 16.32%
- Year Change
- 11.76%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev