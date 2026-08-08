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AVGU: T-REX 2X LONG AVGO DAILY TARGET ETF
AVGU exchange rate has changed by 3.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 42.00 and at a high of 43.64.
Follow T-REX 2X LONG AVGO DAILY TARGET ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is AVGU stock price today?
T-REX 2X LONG AVGO DAILY TARGET ETF stock is priced at 43.22 today. It trades within 42.00 - 43.64, yesterday's close was 41.93, and trading volume reached 126. The live price chart of AVGU shows these updates.
Does T-REX 2X LONG AVGO DAILY TARGET ETF stock pay dividends?
T-REX 2X LONG AVGO DAILY TARGET ETF is currently valued at 43.22. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 60.07% and USD. View the chart live to track AVGU movements.
How to buy AVGU stock?
You can buy T-REX 2X LONG AVGO DAILY TARGET ETF shares at the current price of 43.22. Orders are usually placed near 43.22 or 43.52, while 126 and -0.07% show market activity. Follow AVGU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into AVGU stock?
Investing in T-REX 2X LONG AVGO DAILY TARGET ETF involves considering the yearly range 22.99 - 63.37 and current price 43.22. Many compare 25.20% and 63.90% before placing orders at 43.22 or 43.52. Explore the AVGU price chart live with daily changes.
What are T-REX 2X LONG AVGO DAILY TARGET ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of T-REX 2X LONG AVGO DAILY TARGET ETF in the past year was 63.37. Within 22.99 - 63.37, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 41.93 helps spot resistance levels. Track T-REX 2X LONG AVGO DAILY TARGET ETF performance using the live chart.
What are T-REX 2X LONG AVGO DAILY TARGET ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of T-REX 2X LONG AVGO DAILY TARGET ETF (AVGU) over the year was 22.99. Comparing it with the current 43.22 and 22.99 - 63.37 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AVGU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did AVGU stock split?
T-REX 2X LONG AVGO DAILY TARGET ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 41.93, and 60.07% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 41.93
- Open
- 43.25
- Bid
- 43.22
- Ask
- 43.52
- Low
- 42.00
- High
- 43.64
- Volume
- 126
- Daily Change
- 3.08%
- Month Change
- 25.20%
- 6 Months Change
- 63.90%
- Year Change
- 60.07%