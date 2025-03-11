QuotesSections
Currencies / ATMP
Back to US Stock Market

ATMP: iPath Select MLP ETN

28.6100 USD 0.0500 (0.18%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ATMP exchange rate has changed by 0.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.5800 and at a high of 28.6610.

Follow iPath Select MLP ETN dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ATMP News

Daily Range
28.5800 28.6610
Year Range
25.7900 31.8000
Previous Close
28.5600
Open
28.6610
Bid
28.6100
Ask
28.6130
Low
28.5800
High
28.6610
Volume
18
Daily Change
0.18%
Month Change
-0.52%
6 Months Change
-5.83%
Year Change
9.45%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%