Currencies / ATMP
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ATMP: iPath Select MLP ETN
28.6100 USD 0.0500 (0.18%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ATMP exchange rate has changed by 0.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.5800 and at a high of 28.6610.
Follow iPath Select MLP ETN dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ATMP News
- Sizing Up The Next Wave Of U.S. LNG Export Projects
- How To Cultivate The Right Mindset For Master Limited Partnership (MLP) Investing
- MLP/Midstream Earnings So Far: Gas, Dividends, OBBBA & More
- Assessing Oil And Gas Volatility And Yield: Midstream Versus Upstream
- Energy Infrastructure's Fit And Function In Portfolios
- Understanding Master Limited Partnership Payout Ratios
- Midstream At Halftime: Defensiveness Wins, Gas In Focus
- It's July 1 And U.S. Liquids Pipelines Are Raising Rates
- Why Lower Inflation Won't Rain On MLP/Midstream’s Parade
- Midstream And MLP Valuations Compelling Vs. History
- MLP Liquidity Vs. Other Infrastructure Alternatives
- What 2022 Taught Us About MLPs As An Inflation Hedge
- Midstream And MLP Insights: Natural Gas, The Fuel Behind Midstream Resilience In 2025
- How To Get MLP Exposure Without A K-1 Or UBTI
- MLP Risk And Return Vs. Other Energy Assets
- Addressing Key Advisor Questions On Midstream/MLPs
- Midstream Growth Outlook: Increasing Natural Gas Demand
- Midstream Fundamentals Vs. Tariffs And Market Turmoil
- Midstream/MLPs 2024 Leverage Ratios On Target
- Midstream/MLP Dividends Steady As Markets Swing
- Tariff Tantrum: Addressing Questions On Oil And Midstream
- Why Most ‘MLP ETFs’ Own Less Than 25% MLPs
- Delving Into MLP/Midstream Total Shareholder Yield
- Midstream/MLP Q4 Buybacks Add To Robust 2024
Daily Range
28.5800 28.6610
Year Range
25.7900 31.8000
- Previous Close
- 28.5600
- Open
- 28.6610
- Bid
- 28.6100
- Ask
- 28.6130
- Low
- 28.5800
- High
- 28.6610
- Volume
- 18
- Daily Change
- 0.18%
- Month Change
- -0.52%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.83%
- Year Change
- 9.45%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%