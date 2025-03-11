QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / ATMP
ATMP: iPath Select MLP ETN

28.3714 USD 0.4736 (1.64%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ATMP ha avuto una variazione del -1.64% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 28.3400 e ad un massimo di 28.5100.

Segui le dinamiche di iPath Select MLP ETN. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Intervallo Giornaliero
28.3400 28.5100
Intervallo Annuale
25.7900 31.8000
Chiusura Precedente
28.8450
Apertura
28.4800
Bid
28.3714
Ask
28.3744
Minimo
28.3400
Massimo
28.5100
Volume
35
Variazione giornaliera
-1.64%
Variazione Mensile
-1.35%
Variazione Semestrale
-6.61%
Variazione Annuale
8.54%
20 settembre, sabato