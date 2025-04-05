Currencies / ATLO
ATLO: Ames National Corporation
20.42 USD 0.18 (0.87%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ATLO exchange rate has changed by -0.87% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.26 and at a high of 20.61.
Follow Ames National Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ATLO News
- Ames National Stock: Appealing Yield But Risky Income Play, Hold (NASDAQ:ATLO)
- Ames National Grows Income in Q2
- Ames national corp director Betty A. Baudler Horras buys $1,750 in stock
- Ames national corp director Michelle Cassabaum buys $5,507 in stock
- Ames national corp subsidiary president acquires $4,994 in stock
- Ames National Stock: Reducing Earning Estimate Following Tariff Announcement (NASDAQ:ATLO)
Daily Range
20.26 20.61
Year Range
15.69 20.75
- Previous Close
- 20.60
- Open
- 20.54
- Bid
- 20.42
- Ask
- 20.72
- Low
- 20.26
- High
- 20.61
- Volume
- 144
- Daily Change
- -0.87%
- Month Change
- 3.29%
- 6 Months Change
- 17.97%
- Year Change
- 13.19%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%