ATLCL
ATLCL: Atlanticus Holdings Corporation - 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026

24.9237 USD 0.0063 (0.03%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ATLCL exchange rate has changed by -0.03% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.9000 and at a high of 24.9300.

Follow Atlanticus Holdings Corporation - 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
24.9000 24.9300
Year Range
23.2900 25.4400
Previous Close
24.9300
Open
24.9000
Bid
24.9237
Ask
24.9267
Low
24.9000
High
24.9300
Volume
95
Daily Change
-0.03%
Month Change
-0.82%
6 Months Change
2.99%
Year Change
4.24%
