ASPN: Aspen Aerogels Inc
6.69 USD 0.03 (0.45%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ASPN exchange rate has changed by -0.45% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 6.67 and at a high of 6.90.
Follow Aspen Aerogels Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ASPN News
- Aspen Aerogels at Oppenheimer Conference: Strategic Restructuring and Growth
- This C3.ai Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Monday - C3.ai (NYSE:AI), Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN)
- Barclays downgrades Aspen Aerogels stock rating to Underweight on EV slowdown
- Aspen Aerogels: Still Many Questions After A Big Setback (NYSE:ASPN)
- Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Canaccord Genuity lowers Aspen Aerogels stock price target to $10 from $11
- Aspen Aerogels Q2 2025 slides: EBITDA doubles as cost-cutting takes effect
- Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Sales Drop 34%
- Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Daily Range
6.67 6.90
Year Range
4.17 27.25
- Previous Close
- 6.72
- Open
- 6.77
- Bid
- 6.69
- Ask
- 6.99
- Low
- 6.67
- High
- 6.90
- Volume
- 1.215 K
- Daily Change
- -0.45%
- Month Change
- 0.75%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.69%
- Year Change
- -75.22%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%