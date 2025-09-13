QuotesSections
Currencies / ARKK
Back to US Stock Market

ARKK: ARK Innovation ETF

81.00 USD 1.31 (1.64%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ARKK exchange rate has changed by 1.64% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 79.27 and at a high of 81.09.

Follow ARK Innovation ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ARKK News

Daily Range
79.27 81.09
Year Range
38.56 81.09
Previous Close
79.69
Open
80.15
Bid
81.00
Ask
81.30
Low
79.27
High
81.09
Volume
17.325 K
Daily Change
1.64%
Month Change
10.69%
6 Months Change
69.53%
Year Change
69.99%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev