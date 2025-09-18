Valute / ARKK
ARKK: ARK Innovation ETF
84.87 USD 1.80 (2.17%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ARKK ha avuto una variazione del 2.17% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 84.18 e ad un massimo di 85.55.
Segui le dinamiche di ARK Innovation ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
84.18 85.55
Intervallo Annuale
38.56 85.55
- Chiusura Precedente
- 83.07
- Apertura
- 84.66
- Bid
- 84.87
- Ask
- 85.17
- Minimo
- 84.18
- Massimo
- 85.55
- Volume
- 37.479 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 2.17%
- Variazione Mensile
- 15.97%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 77.63%
- Variazione Annuale
- 78.11%
21 settembre, domenica