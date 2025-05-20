Currencies / ARDX
ARDX: Ardelyx Inc
6.43 USD 0.10 (1.53%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ARDX exchange rate has changed by -1.53% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 6.43 and at a high of 6.59.
Follow Ardelyx Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ARDX News
- Ardelyx at H.C. Wainwright Conference: Strategic Growth and Challenges
- Ardelyx, Inc. (ARDX) Presents at Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global
- Ardelyx at Morgan Stanley Conference: Strategic Growth Amid Challenges
- Ardelyx, Inc. (ARDX) Presents at Citi's Biopharma Back to School Conference - Slideshow (NASDAQ:ARDX)
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock price target raised to $24 at H.C. Wainwright
- Ardelyx Q2 Revenue Jumps 33%
- Ardelyx, Inc. (ARDX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Ardelyx (ARDX) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Ardelyx (ARDX) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Earnings call transcript: Ardelyx Q2 2025 beats earnings expectations
- Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release
- Earnings Preview: Ardelyx (ARDX) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Unicycive Therapeutics: Manageable CMC Speed Bump - Pill Burden Edge Intact, Buying (UNCY)
- Ardelyx Faces An Uphill Battle Despite Oral Arguments Set In XPHOZAH Appeal (NASDAQ:ARDX)
- Cantor Fitzgerald reiterates Overweight rating on Ardelyx stock
- H.C. Wainwright assumes coverage on Ardelyx stock with buy rating
- Wednesday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Ardelyx director David Mott acquires $737,260 in stock
- Ardelyx reshuffles leadership, adds new HR chief
- Ardelyx CFO sells $29,459 in stock
- Ardelyx chief medical officer sells shares worth $26,206
- Ardelyx officer Mike Kelliher sells $59,270 in stock
- Ardelyx to Participate at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2025
- Blackstone launches Clarion sale as markets stabilise, sources say
Daily Range
6.43 6.59
Year Range
3.21 7.05
- Previous Close
- 6.53
- Open
- 6.57
- Bid
- 6.43
- Ask
- 6.73
- Low
- 6.43
- High
- 6.59
- Volume
- 2.543 K
- Daily Change
- -1.53%
- Month Change
- 1.26%
- 6 Months Change
- 31.22%
- Year Change
- -6.13%
