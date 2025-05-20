통화 / ARDX
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
ARDX: Ardelyx Inc
6.21 USD 0.21 (3.27%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
ARDX 환율이 오늘 -3.27%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 6.16이고 고가는 6.42이었습니다.
Ardelyx Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ARDX News
- Ardelyx at H.C. Wainwright Conference: Strategic Growth and Challenges
- Ardelyx, Inc. (ARDX) Presents at Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global
- Ardelyx at Morgan Stanley Conference: Strategic Growth Amid Challenges
- Ardelyx, Inc. (ARDX) Presents at Citi's Biopharma Back to School Conference - Slideshow (NASDAQ:ARDX)
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock price target raised to $24 at H.C. Wainwright
- Ardelyx Q2 Revenue Jumps 33%
- Ardelyx, Inc. (ARDX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Ardelyx (ARDX) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Ardelyx (ARDX) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Earnings call transcript: Ardelyx Q2 2025 beats earnings expectations
- Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release
- Earnings Preview: Ardelyx (ARDX) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Unicycive Therapeutics: Manageable CMC Speed Bump - Pill Burden Edge Intact, Buying (UNCY)
- Ardelyx Faces An Uphill Battle Despite Oral Arguments Set In XPHOZAH Appeal (NASDAQ:ARDX)
- Cantor Fitzgerald reiterates Overweight rating on Ardelyx stock
- H.C. Wainwright assumes coverage on Ardelyx stock with buy rating
- Wednesday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Ardelyx director David Mott acquires $737,260 in stock
- Ardelyx reshuffles leadership, adds new HR chief
- Ardelyx CFO sells $29,459 in stock
- Ardelyx chief medical officer sells shares worth $26,206
- Ardelyx officer Mike Kelliher sells $59,270 in stock
- Ardelyx to Participate at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2025
- Blackstone launches Clarion sale as markets stabilise, sources say
일일 변동 비율
6.16 6.42
년간 변동
3.21 7.05
- 이전 종가
- 6.42
- 시가
- 6.41
- Bid
- 6.21
- Ask
- 6.51
- 저가
- 6.16
- 고가
- 6.42
- 볼륨
- 4.675 K
- 일일 변동
- -3.27%
- 월 변동
- -2.20%
- 6개월 변동
- 26.73%
- 년간 변동율
- -9.34%
20 9월, 토요일