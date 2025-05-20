Valute / ARDX
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
ARDX: Ardelyx Inc
6.21 USD 0.21 (3.27%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ARDX ha avuto una variazione del -3.27% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6.16 e ad un massimo di 6.42.
Segui le dinamiche di Ardelyx Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ARDX News
- Ardelyx at H.C. Wainwright Conference: Strategic Growth and Challenges
- Ardelyx, Inc. (ARDX) Presents at Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global
- Ardelyx at Morgan Stanley Conference: Strategic Growth Amid Challenges
- Ardelyx, Inc. (ARDX) Presents at Citi's Biopharma Back to School Conference - Slideshow (NASDAQ:ARDX)
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock price target raised to $24 at H.C. Wainwright
- Ardelyx Q2 Revenue Jumps 33%
- Ardelyx, Inc. (ARDX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Ardelyx (ARDX) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Ardelyx (ARDX) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Earnings call transcript: Ardelyx Q2 2025 beats earnings expectations
- Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release
- Earnings Preview: Ardelyx (ARDX) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Unicycive Therapeutics: Manageable CMC Speed Bump - Pill Burden Edge Intact, Buying (UNCY)
- Ardelyx Faces An Uphill Battle Despite Oral Arguments Set In XPHOZAH Appeal (NASDAQ:ARDX)
- Cantor Fitzgerald reiterates Overweight rating on Ardelyx stock
- H.C. Wainwright assumes coverage on Ardelyx stock with buy rating
- Wednesday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Ardelyx director David Mott acquires $737,260 in stock
- Ardelyx reshuffles leadership, adds new HR chief
- Ardelyx CFO sells $29,459 in stock
- Ardelyx chief medical officer sells shares worth $26,206
- Ardelyx officer Mike Kelliher sells $59,270 in stock
- Ardelyx to Participate at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2025
- Blackstone launches Clarion sale as markets stabilise, sources say
Intervallo Giornaliero
6.16 6.42
Intervallo Annuale
3.21 7.05
- Chiusura Precedente
- 6.42
- Apertura
- 6.41
- Bid
- 6.21
- Ask
- 6.51
- Minimo
- 6.16
- Massimo
- 6.42
- Volume
- 4.675 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.27%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.20%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 26.73%
- Variazione Annuale
- -9.34%
20 settembre, sabato