Currencies / AQN
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
AQN: Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp
5.53 USD 0.05 (0.90%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AQN exchange rate has changed by -0.90% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.53 and at a high of 5.58.
Follow Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AQN News
- Reasons to Include Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock in Your Portfolio
- CU and ATCO: Dividend King & Dividend Aristocrat Continue To Underperform (TSX:ACO.X:CA)
- Southern's Unit Secures PSC Approval for Five Solar Facilities
- Southern Company Advances Hydro Fleet Modernization for the Future
- Is Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) Outperforming Other Utilities Stocks This Year?
- Algonquin Power Q2 2025 slides reveal 90% drop in earnings, strategic pivot
- Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates
- Algonquin Power stock edges up as Q2 earnings meet expectations
- BCE (BCE) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Centuri Holdings (CTRI) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Are Utilities Stocks Lagging Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) This Year?
- Dominion Energy (D) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Southern Co. (SO) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Entergy (ETR) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
- Is Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) Stock Outpacing Its Utilities Peers This Year?
- Algonquin Power Stock: Regulatory Transition Mispriced (NYSE:AQN)
- Canadian Utilities: Solid 5% Yielder, But Growth Will Have To Wait (TSX:CU:CA)
- Light Up Your Retirement With Utility Income
- Algonquin Power & Utilities appoints Amy Walt as chief customer officer
- My Biggest Regrets As A Dividend Investor
- Important Warning For Infrastructure Stocks: 4 Major Looming Risks
- Algonquin Power appoints new Chief Regulatory Officer
- Canada stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite down 0.37%
Daily Range
5.53 5.58
Year Range
4.19 6.24
- Previous Close
- 5.58
- Open
- 5.58
- Bid
- 5.53
- Ask
- 5.83
- Low
- 5.53
- High
- 5.58
- Volume
- 1.356 K
- Daily Change
- -0.90%
- Month Change
- -3.83%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.38%
- Year Change
- 1.65%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%