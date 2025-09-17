QuotesSections
Currencies / APRZ
APRZ: Trust TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF

37.22 USD 0.61 (1.67%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

APRZ exchange rate has changed by 1.67% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 37.22 and at a high of 37.28.

Follow Trust TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
37.22 37.28
Year Range
29.47 37.28
Previous Close
36.61
Open
37.27
Bid
37.22
Ask
37.52
Low
37.22
High
37.28
Volume
4
Daily Change
1.67%
Month Change
2.11%
6 Months Change
12.99%
Year Change
8.36%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev