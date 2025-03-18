Currencies / ALVOW
ALVOW: Alvotech - Warrant
1.0040 USD 0.1260 (11.15%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ALVOW exchange rate has changed by -11.15% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.0040 and at a high of 1.0900.
Follow Alvotech - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
1.0040 1.0900
Year Range
0.9100 4.4800
- Previous Close
- 1.1300
- Open
- 1.0900
- Bid
- 1.0040
- Ask
- 1.0070
- Low
- 1.0040
- High
- 1.0900
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- -11.15%
- Month Change
- -7.89%
- 6 Months Change
- -26.18%
- Year Change
- -66.20%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%