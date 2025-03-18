QuotesSections
ALVOW: Alvotech - Warrant

1.0040 USD 0.1260 (11.15%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ALVOW exchange rate has changed by -11.15% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.0040 and at a high of 1.0900.

Follow Alvotech - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
1.0040 1.0900
Year Range
0.9100 4.4800
Previous Close
1.1300
Open
1.0900
Bid
1.0040
Ask
1.0070
Low
1.0040
High
1.0900
Volume
4
Daily Change
-11.15%
Month Change
-7.89%
6 Months Change
-26.18%
Year Change
-66.20%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%