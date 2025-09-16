QuotesSections
ALMU: AELUMA INC
ALMU: AELUMA INC

17.11 USD 2.41 (16.39%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ALMU exchange rate has changed by 16.39% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.51 and at a high of 17.24.

Follow AELUMA INC dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
14.51 17.24
Year Range
5.80 25.88
Previous Close
14.70
Open
14.74
Bid
17.11
Ask
17.41
Low
14.51
High
17.24
Volume
815
Daily Change
16.39%
Month Change
-22.44%
6 Months Change
139.30%
Year Change
175.08%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%