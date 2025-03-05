Currencies / ALDX
ALDX: Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc
4.96 USD 0.13 (2.55%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ALDX exchange rate has changed by -2.55% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 4.94 and at a high of 5.23.
Follow Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ALDX News
- FDA grants fast track designation for Aldeyra’s eye disease drug
- Aldeyra price target raised to $9 from $6 at Jones Trading on FDA acceptance
- EMA grants orphan designation for Aldeyra’s eye treatment
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Zevra Therapeutics, Theravance Biopharma, Aldeyra Therapeutics and Larimar Therapeutics
- FDA accepts Aldeyra’s resubmitted NDA for dry eye disease drug
- 5 Small Drug Stocks to Buy Amid Trump's New Tariff Threats
- Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) Upgraded to Strong Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
- Are Medical Stocks Lagging Amgen (AMGN) This Year?
- Aldeyra Stock: Pivotal FDA Decision After Reproxalap’s Chamber Data (NASDAQ:ALDX)
- Aldeyra stock jumps after FDA agreement on cancer drug trial design
- Aldeyra receives FDA special protocol assessment for lymphoma treatment
- Aldeyra receives FDA special protocol assessment for lymphoma drug
- Aldeyra resubmits NDA for dry eye disease drug after trial success
- Aldeyra Therapeutics to Participate in the 2025 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
- Aldeyra Therapeutics: Reproxalap's CRL Creating A Buying Opportunity (ALDX)
- After A CRL Setback, Aldeyra Therapeutics Is A Compelling Speculative Buy (NASDAQ:ALDX)
- Crude Oil Dips 7%; ISM Services PMI Falls In March - Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX), Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT)
- Dow Tumbles Over 1,100 Points; US Initial Jobless Claims Fall - American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB), Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX)
- FDA Rejects Aldeyra's Reproxalap For Dry Eye Disease Again, Citing Efficacy Concerns - Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX)
- Aldeyra Therapeutics stock tumbles after FDA setback
- Aldeyra Therapeutics Is Severely Undervalued Before PDUFA
Daily Range
4.94 5.23
Year Range
1.18 7.07
- Previous Close
- 5.09
- Open
- 5.11
- Bid
- 4.96
- Ask
- 5.26
- Low
- 4.94
- High
- 5.23
- Volume
- 1.648 K
- Daily Change
- -2.55%
- Month Change
- -14.78%
- 6 Months Change
- -16.07%
- Year Change
- -6.59%
